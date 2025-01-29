News
Caney Valley Ramona Schools Implementing New Safety Protocols
A new entrance system for visitors aimed at keeping students safe has been implemented within the Caney Valley School District. All visitors entering the high school will be required to scan a valid ID or enter their name and date of birth upon arrival.
The Raptor Visitor Management System will conduct a soft background check on each individual before being allowed entry. The goal is to have this implemented at the elementary school in the near future. For any questions, you can contact Officer Coates during normal school hours.
