Tom Davis

Republican and Other Conservatives of Washington County (ROC WC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, February 4th, at 6:30 p.m. at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville to discuss school choice and alternative education options in Oklahoma.

Jessica Krause and Charlie Daniels from ROC WC previewed the event on KWON Radio’s Community Connection, highlighting topics such as homeschooling, virtual learning, private schooling, and public school transfers. Guest speaker Kay Little will provide insights on homeschooling, and the discussion will address school choice laws, including tax credit scholarships and public school transfers.

“Many families may not realize the opportunities available to them,” said Daniels. “With new tax credit scholarships, private school tuition is becoming more affordable.”