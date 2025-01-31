Posted: Jan 31, 2025 1:44 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2025 1:44 AM

Tom Davis

A fatal collision happend Thursday on the Will Rogers Turnpike, claiming the life of a Claremore man.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 4:42 p.m. near mile marker 249, about two miles northeast of Verdigris in Rogers County.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Nicholas L. Hipp, was driving a 2024 Ram Pro-Master when the crash occurred. He was transported by Pafford EMS to Hillcrest Hospital in Claremore, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:57 p.m.

No passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.