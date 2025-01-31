Posted: Jan 31, 2025 9:13 AMUpdated: Jan 31, 2025 9:14 AM

Tom Davis

Our local Oklahoma lawmakers joined KWON Radio’s CAPITOL CALL by Phillips 66 to discuss the upcoming legislative session, focusing on budget transparency, tax cuts, and policy priorities.

State Representative John B. Kane talked about the state's online budget portal at www.OKHouse.gov that anyone can use as part of an effort to increase government transparency. Kane serves as the Vice Chairman of the Appropriations and Budget Committee and he emphasized the challenge of managing agency funding in a revenue downturn. Kane also hinted at his upcoming efforts to protect higher education from foreign influence, particularly from China.

Representative Judd Strom addressed the state’s financial outlook. He said that Oklahoma is working with a “flat or lower” budget due to recent tax cuts, including a $400 million grocery tax cut. Strom also introduced legislation requiring seatbelts in new school buses starting in 2025, citing increased safety concerns for students traveling on highways.