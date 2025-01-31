Posted: Jan 31, 2025 1:13 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2025 1:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, the Board will look to elect directors to the fair board. There will also be consideration to sign a resolution for the Osage County salary report in 2024.

The Board will also consider adopting a citizen participation plan and approve the adoption of the 2025 CDBG resolution.