Posted: Jan 31, 2025 2:28 PMUpdated: Jan 31, 2025 2:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man has been charged with two felony counts of malicious injury to property.

20-year-old Jonah Otten turned himself in on Friday after allegedly destroying property in a garage in Nov. 2024 and later vandalizing a vehicle in Jan. 2025.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a camera in the garage of the victim's residence obtained footage of Otten breaking light fixtures and using the broken fixtures to break the glass of a side door to the garage.

According to investigators within the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Otten was uncooperative in providing a statement.

In January, Otten allegedly vandalized a vehicle. Tailights of the victim's vehicle were reportedly damaged and there were key markings damaging the paint of the vehicle.

Earlier this month, a protective order was filed against Otten.