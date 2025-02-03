Posted: Feb 03, 2025 10:25 AMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 10:25 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners convened for their weekly meeting on Monday in the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

In the meeting, the ongoing discussion of courthouse improvements continued, this time addressing replacing the walls with a marble-like replacement. Nowata County Clerk Kay Spurgeon elaborated on the wall's condition

Other resolutions included a donation for the Nowata County Sheriff's Office, a surplus review for district two that involves equipment from John Deere and also opened the Bid to Be Let phase, which allows bridge projects to open for bidding.

The commissioners also accepted a proclamation for Farm Bureau Week which will fall from February 17-21.

It was announced that there will not be fair board elections. There was also a discussion during the announcements on improvements for Nowata schools and school buses