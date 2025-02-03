Posted: Feb 03, 2025 1:37 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 3:03 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly attempting to force his way into a person's residence.

33-year-old Brittain Woods was charged with attempted first-degree burglary on Monday. Woods allegedly arrived at the victim's residence around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 and attempted to open a bedroom window.

Woods allegedly returned to the property around 8 p.m. the same night. Court documents show that he knocked on the front door, was told he was not welcome by the alleged victim, and attempted to open living room windows and a bedroom window with his hands.