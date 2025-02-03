Posted: Feb 03, 2025 10:24 PMUpdated: Feb 03, 2025 10:31 PM

Nathan Thompson

With a packed room and a meeting that lasted more than 3 1/2 hours Monday night, the Bartlesville City Council unanimously reconsidered accepting two grants — one for a citizenship program at the library and another for replacing trees that were destroyed by the May 6, 2024 tornado — but not without a procedural change and some disagreement.

The agenda called for suspending the rules to consider three items that the council previously voted on — the citizenship program grant, the tree grant and a change to the criteria for the "Citizens to be Heard" portion of council meetings.

Ward 2 Councilor Larry East requested to suspend the rules to reconsider the two grants, but declined to suspend the rules to reconsider a change to the "Citizens to Be Heard." After a spirited discussion between East, Ward 4 City Councilor Aaron Kirkpatrick and Ward 1 City Councilor Tim Sherrick , the council moved on without any changes to the "Citizens to be Heard" policy.

The $14,000 library grant helps fund a literacy program that provides preparation for immigrants to take the U.S. Citizenship Test, English Language Learner services and conversational Spanish for English speakers. In the January meeting, the council was unable to pass the grant when a 2-2 stalemate occurred over adding an amendment to the application, requiring participants to prove they are in the United States legally.

During Monday's meeting, multiple people who have benefitted from the program spoke in support of continuing it. However, Sherrick stuck with his position that the requirement of proving legal status should be added — until he was presented with information from City Attorney Jess Kane

The acceptance of the grant was unanimously approved.

Also in the January meeting, the council voted to table accepting a $15,000 grant from Phillips 66 to partner with Up With Trees to plant replacement trees along the intersection of Highway 75 and Frank Phillips Boulevard that were destroyed in the tornado. The tabling of the item occurred so that the council can review the city's comprehensive plan. Sherrick and East voiced concern that the tree program was part of some environmental actions included in the comprehensive plan.

East changed his mind on delaying the tree grant , which caused him to request the item be discussed again on Monday.

Keep Bartlesville Beautiful Committee Chairman Tyler Vaclaw told the council Monday any thoughts the grant to replace the trees was part of the comprehensive plan or any political ideology were false

Vice Mayor Trevor Dorsey also pointed out the review of the comprehensive plan will not occur until May, which would cause issues with planting the trees and accepting the grant from Phillips 66