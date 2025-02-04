News
National News
Posted: Feb 04, 2025 1:40 PMUpdated: Feb 04, 2025 1:43 PM
Lankford Hopes Confirmation Hearings Continue at Fast Pace
Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma's senior Sen. James Lankford says he is encouraged with the speed in which the Senate is confirming President Donald Trump's nominees for Cabinet positions.
Lankford says, so far, the Senate has passed more nominees in the first two weeks of the new Trump administration than in the first two weeks of the Biden and first Trump administrations combined. Lankford says it's important to get these new officials in office, especially after recent events.
« Back to News