Posted: Feb 05, 2025 9:27 AMUpdated: Feb 05, 2025 9:30 AM

Tom Davis

The Cherokee Nation's highly anticipated Heirloom Seed Bank program is set to open on February 18 at 10 a.m., offering a unique opportunity for tribal citizens to access culturally significant seeds. Appearing on Community Connection, Councilwoman Dora Smith-Patzkowski of District 12 recently shared details about the program.

The application period will run February 18 until March 4 and you can access the application through the Gadugi portal . Due to overwhelming demand in previous years, the Cherokee Nation is implementing a draw system instead of the first-come, first-served model used in the past. The seeds available include Cherokee White Eagle and Cherokee Yellow Flower corn, along with traditional varieties of beans, squash, pumpkins, gourds, and native plants such as sunchokes and American basket flowers. These heirloom seeds, carried through the Trail of Tears, are exclusive to the Cherokee Nation and are carefully cultivated to preserve their heritage.

Cherokee Nation is also actively working on other key initiatives. Patzkowski said the ongoing food distribution program, in partnership with the 1839 Cherokee Meat Company, provides fresh meat products to local communities, addressing food insecurity in areas that may lack access to nutritious food options.

Housing is a big priority with $6.4 million invested in District 12 alone for new and rehabilitated homes. Council woman Patzkowski said that a recent study indicates the need for over 8,800 housing units and an estimated $1.75 billion investment over the next decade.

The council woman reminded the audience that Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. is in Washington, D.C., advocating for additional support for the tribe’s housing initiatives at a national housing conference. Hoskin's visit underscores the Cherokee Nation’s commitment to securing resources for continued development.