Posted: Feb 05, 2025 1:16 PMUpdated: Feb 05, 2025 1:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Lincoln Electric Products, a New Jersey-based company that will soon begin full operations in Bartlesville, has been accepted to the Oklahoma Quality Jobs Program.

Under the program, the state of Oklahoma will pay 5% of gross payroll for qualifying new direct jobs created in the state by Lincoln Electric. Currently, the projection shows 114 new jobs will be created in Bartlesville.

In December 2023, Lincoln Electric agreed to purchase the former Siemens building near the airport for $2.25 million from the Bartlesville Development Authority.

BDA Vice President of Business Development Chris Batchelder explained what Lincoln specializes in