Posted: Feb 06, 2025 10:20 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2025 10:20 AM

Tom Davis

Ross Stores, Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the 11th annual three-week in-Store “Help Local Kids Thrive” fundraiser.

Beginning February 8 through March 2, Customers in Bartlesville & Dewey can donate to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Bartlesville and Dewey during checkout at their local Ross Dress for Less (“Ross”) Store. The Ross Stores Foundation will match donations, up to $500,000, in addition to support that Ross provides Boys & Girls Clubs of America throughout the year. Customers’ donations will go toward the Club’s Power Hour program, providing homework help and academic resources to Club youth in Bartlesville and Dewey and across the country.

“Ross is proud of our long-standing partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs, and we are excited to host our 11th annual in-Store fundraiser to ‘Help Local Kids Thrive.’ Each year, the Ross Stores Foundation, our Associates, and our generous Customers join forces to raise funds for Clubs nationwide and their Power Hour homework help program. Together, we are committed to providing kids in communities across the country with the academic support they need to achieve big goals,” said Matt Young, Group Senior Vice President, Ross Stores.

Local Boys & Girls Club CEO, Jason Barta, said, “Power Hour is such an important program because it helps kids build good study habits and gain the confidence they need to succeed in school and beyond. It’s not just about homework - it is about setting them up for a bright future. We’re so grateful to our local Ross store and their customers for supporting this program and showing such dedication to the youth in our community.”

Campaign Facts: