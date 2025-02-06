Posted: Feb 06, 2025 2:06 PMUpdated: Feb 06, 2025 2:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a car in Bartlesville in 2022.

27-year-old Colten Lee was charged with one count of grand larceny on Thursday, after allegedly stealing a 2018 Toyota Camry on Jan. 14, 2022.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the victim noticed the car was stolen after seeing it parked in front of a grocery store. The victim allegedly saw Lee in the driver's seat and attempted to pull him from the vehicle.

Lee also faces felony charges in Osage County for endangering the public and eluding a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and possessing a firearm under the commission of a felony.