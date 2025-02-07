Posted: Feb 07, 2025 5:41 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2025 5:41 AM

Tom Davis

Get ready for a day of high-flying fun at the 33rd Annual Kite Fest, returning to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge on March 22, 2025, from 10 AM to 3 PM. Sponsored by KaleidoKites, this family-friendly event is set to welcome spring with vibrant kites filling the Ozark skies.

The event promises a full day of entertainment, featuring live music by Avery Waltz: United We Rock, offering classic rock hits that are sure to bring nostalgia and joy to all ages. Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities, including kite designing for kids, kite-flying, and a range of food trucks and vendor stalls. For those looking to get a kite in the air, they can bring their own, purchase one from KaleidoKites, or make a new one on-site!

Excitement will be in the air when Strike, the NWA Naturals mascot, makes a special appearance around noon. The first 150 attendees will also receive free goodie bags, and guests can enter a raffle to win one of five prize baskets.

This year's Kite Fest is not just about kites—it's a celebration of community, the great outdoors, and supporting wildlife conservation. All proceeds from the event benefit Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge’s mission to provide a safe haven for rescued animals.

Admission is free, but standard rates apply for those wishing to tour the refuge. Don’t forget to pack a lawn chair, sunscreen, and a sense of adventure!

For more information, visit www.turpentinecreek.org or call (479) 253-5841.