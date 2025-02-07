Posted: Feb 07, 2025 9:44 AMUpdated: Feb 07, 2025 9:44 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss several grants Monday morning for the Emergency Operations Center construction project.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will hear and possibly approve three grants from the American Rescue Plan Act — $137,500 for parking construction, more than $156,000 for communications equipment and more than $72,000 for a communications tower — at the new Operations Center on Bison Road in Bartlesville.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to discuss three bids for flooring at the OSU Extension Center in Dewey and a resolution for a revised project priority list for the County Improvements for Road and Bridges (CIRB) Transportations Plan.

The commissioners will also receive multiple reports from county agencies for the month of January.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.