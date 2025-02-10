News
Pawhuska
Posted: Feb 10, 2025 12:50 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2025 12:50 PM
Pawhuska Voters Head to the Polls on Tuesday
Ty Loftis
Two city council seats are up for grabs on Tuesday evening, as voters head to the polls in Pawhuska. No matter what ward Pawhuska residents live in, they are all eligible to vote in City of Pawhuska elections.
After Roger Taylor decided to step down from his position of Ward One Councilman, Penny Gann Bradford and Ellen Weigant will be vying for that seat. Mayor Susan Bayro is looking to be re-elected as a Ward Two Council member. She will be running against Rachel Prather. Even though you will see Tara Hennesy's name on the ballot, she has withdrew from the race.
