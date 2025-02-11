Posted: Feb 11, 2025 5:43 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2025 5:45 AM

Tom Davis

The National Weather Service is closely monitoring an incoming weather system expected to bring a mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain to parts of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. The wintry mix is expected to arrive late Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday, potentially impacting travel conditions across the region.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Craig, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, and Washington Counties in Oklahoma from midnight tonight until 3 p.m. CST Wednesday. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch, along with ice accumulations of around one-tenth of an inch, are possible.

Hazardous conditions are expected, particularly on roadways, with slippery surfaces potentially affecting the Wednesday morning commute. Drivers are urged to use caution and slow down while traveling. For the latest road conditions, visit okRoads.org or call 1-844-465-4997.

While uncertainty remains regarding surface temperatures, officials advise residents to stay updated for any changes as the storm system approaches.