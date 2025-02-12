Posted: Feb 12, 2025 9:47 AMUpdated: Feb 12, 2025 9:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

Pawhuska Mayor and Ward 2 Councilor Susan Bayro was soundly defeated Tuesday by challenger Rachel Prather and Ellen Weigant won election against Peggy Gann Bradford in Ward 1.

According to unofficial results from the Osage County Election Board, Prather received nearly 71% of the vote compared to incumbent Bayro, who only garnered 26%. Tara Hennesy, who earlier withdrew from the race, gained just over 3% of the vote.

For the open seat in Ward 1, Weigant won election with nearly 55% and Bradford earned 45% of the vote.