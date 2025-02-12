Posted: Feb 12, 2025 2:01 PMUpdated: Feb 12, 2025 2:01 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing over $1,000 dollars of merchandise from the Bartlesville Walmart.

55-year-old Michael James Jordan was charged with three counts of a pattern of criminal offenses on Monday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Jordan has been an employee at Walmart for 27 years. Jordan allegedly stole on 18 different occasions from July 2024 to Dec. 2024. Jordan allegedly scanned items of a lesser value and replaced them with items of a higher value.

Jordan allegedly stole over $1,200 dollars of merchandise.