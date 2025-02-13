Posted: Feb 13, 2025 9:09 AMUpdated: Feb 13, 2025 9:09 AM

Tom Davis

The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved four tort reform measures aimed at strengthening legal protections for businesses and ensuring fairness in civil litigation.

The bills, authored by Senate Majority Floor Leader Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, now move to the full Senate for consideration.

“These bills are critical to maintaining a balanced legal system that discourages frivolous lawsuits while protecting businesses and individuals from excessive liability,” Sen. Daniels said. “Oklahoma must continue to foster a fair and predictable legal environment. Without meaningful tort reform, the state risks discouraging job growth, increasing healthcare costs and stifling economic development.”

The measures include:

“These reform bills are important in creating a fair legal landscape and are a step toward ensuring our legal system is not exploited for financial gain by third parties, who use it as a tool to target businesses unfairly,” Sen. Howard said. “This slate of legislation will provide a fair legal system that protects legitimate claims while preventing unnecessary litigation that drives up costs for everyone. Tort reform will ensure that our courts serve justice efficiently, strengthen the business climate and promote economic stability for all Oklahomans."