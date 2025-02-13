News
Senate Judiciary Committee Advances Four Key Tort Reform Bills
The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved four tort reform measures aimed at strengthening legal protections for businesses and ensuring fairness in civil litigation.
The bills, authored by Senate Majority Floor Leader Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, and Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, now move to the full Senate for consideration.
“These bills are critical to maintaining a balanced legal system that discourages frivolous lawsuits while protecting businesses and individuals from excessive liability,” Sen. Daniels said. “Oklahoma must continue to foster a fair and predictable legal environment. Without meaningful tort reform, the state risks discouraging job growth, increasing healthcare costs and stifling economic development.”
The measures include:
Senate Bill 1115 (Sen. Daniels) – Ensures that the manufacturing, marketing and selling of lawful products cannot be deemed a public nuisance. The bill also clarifies that a defendant in a public nuisance case must have had control over the conditions leading to the alleged harm at the time of injury to be held liable.
Senate Bill 453 (Sen. Howard) – Reforms the process of offers of judgment. It allows a defending party to propose settlement terms at least seven days before trial, with the opposing party having five days to accept. If rejected, the prevailing party may recover attorney fees, court costs, and expert witness fees.
Senate Bill 625 (Sen. Howard) – Requires disclosure of commercial litigation funding agreements upon request in discovery, including an affidavit certifying whether funds originate from a foreign state or entity. This measure enhances transparency in civil litigation involving foreign-backed financing.
- Senate Bill 1065 (Sen. Howard) – Reinstates the cap on noneconomic damages that a prior Supreme Court held invalid. It will ensure that runaway juries cannot impose unreasonable judgments against people who are economic drivers in Oklahoma.
“These reform bills are important in creating a fair legal landscape and are a step toward ensuring our legal system is not exploited for financial gain by third parties, who use it as a tool to target businesses unfairly,” Sen. Howard said. “This slate of legislation will provide a fair legal system that protects legitimate claims while preventing unnecessary litigation that drives up costs for everyone. Tort reform will ensure that our courts serve justice efficiently, strengthen the business climate and promote economic stability for all Oklahomans."
