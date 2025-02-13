Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Skiatook Man Charged for Defacing VIN Number

A Skiatook man is facing a felony charge after allegedly defacing a VIN number on a trailer.
 
40-year-old Brad Smalygo was charged on Thursday with one count of removed, falsified, or unauthorized identification.
 
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Smalygo was found in possession of a stolen trailer from Missouri. When police conducted a search, they found the trailer to have a defaced VIN and found black spray paint applied around the area of the bumper pull.
 
Smalygo was allegedly in possession of tools capable of defacing a VIN number.
 
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Smalygo is a Tulsa County Sheriff Deputy.
 
Smalygo will appear in court again on Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000. 

