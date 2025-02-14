News
Bartlesville
Posted: Feb 14, 2025 6:41 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2025 6:47 AM
Donna Copeland of Bartlesville to Receive the BSA Silver Buffalo Award for Exceptional Service to Youth
Tom Davis
The Boy Scouts of America has announced that Donna Copeland of Bartlesville will receive the prestigious Silver Buffalo Award, recognizing her outstanding service to youth and her distinguished contributions to Scouting at the national level.
Created in 1925, the Silver Buffalo Award for distinguished service to youth is awarded to those persons who give noteworthy and extraordinary service to youth. This award is Scouting’s highest commendation of the invaluable contributions that outstanding Americans make to youth. The service must be national or international in character and may or may not be directly connected with Scouting America.
A formal presentation will be made at the National Annual Meeting, May 15, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.
Copeland joins an esteemed group of recipients whose contributions have had a lasting impact on Scouting and youth development across the United States.
