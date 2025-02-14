Posted: Feb 14, 2025 6:41 AMUpdated: Feb 14, 2025 6:47 AM

Tom Davis

The Boy Scouts of America has announced that Donna Copeland of Bartlesville will receive the prestigious Silver Buffalo Award, recognizing her outstanding service to youth and her distinguished contributions to Scouting at the national level.

Created in 1925, the Silver Buffalo Award for distinguished service to youth is awarded to those persons who give noteworthy and extraordinary service to youth. This award is Scouting’s highest commendation of the invaluable contributions that outstanding Americans make to youth. The service must be national or international in character and may or may not be directly connected with Scouting America.



A formal presentation will be made at the National Annual Meeting, May 15, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.