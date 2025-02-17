Posted: Feb 17, 2025 9:20 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2025 9:34 AM

Tom Davis

Shamrock the 'Ville is a St. Patrick's Day celebration in downtown Bartlesville. Festivities include a 5K race, 1 mi. Fun Run, prizes and plenty of great costumes. All to benefit Mary Martha Outreach, a non-profit organization that provides necessary items to those in need.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Misty Wishall said, "The race will run on Saturday, March 8, as scheduled, rain or shine."

The 5K course is certified by USATF and winds through historic downtown Bartlesville. The 5K run is a chip-timed race with prizes to the top 3 racers (overall and by age/gender). The 1 mi. Fun Run is not timed. You can also cheer from the couch.

Awards will be given to the 5K overall male and female winners, as well as the top 3 5K racers in each age and gender group.

Extreme weather circumstances may lead to a cancellation, in which case your entry fee will be used as a donation to Mary Martha Outreach.

7:30 a.m. Registration opens

8:45 a.m. Registration closes

9:00 a.m. 5K race starts