Posted: Feb 18, 2025 1:13 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2025 1:13 AM

/Kelli Williams / Tom Davis

Facility Hours Adjusted; Trash Collection to Begin as Scheduled

The City of Bartlesville is closely monitoring the forecast as a major winter storm approaches, bringing potentially hazardous conditions, including extremely low temperatures and up to a foot of snowfall.

In response, adjustments are being made to facility hours, and local authorities are urging residents to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

“We strongly encourage everyone to stay off the roads unless travel is essential,” said Deputy Police Chief Troy Newell. “For those who must drive, please take extra precautions—reduce speed, allow extra travel time, and remain aware of other vehicles.”

Key Updates:

Road Conditions & Snow Removal

City crews will be working 12-hour shifts to treat and clear roads according to the City’s Snow and Ice Removal Policy.

Priority will be given to main thoroughfares, followed by collector streets; residential streets will be treated as time and resources allow.

More details can be found in the City's Snow & Ice Removal Procedures.

Closures & Schedule Changes

City Hall (401 S. Johnstone Ave.) will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday , weather permitting. Officials will reassess conditions in the morning and determine if further closure is necessary.

Bartlesville Public Library (600 S. Johnstone Ave.) plans to open at 11 a.m. Tuesday , pending weather conditions.

Municipal Court at City Hall is canceled for Tuesday, Feb. 18. (This does not apply to District Court at the County Courthouse—contact Washington County for District Court updates.)

Trash Collection

Trash trucks will begin routes as scheduled but may be unable to access certain areas due to road conditions.

Residents should place trash carts at the usual pickup location by 6 a.m. on their regular collection day .

Delays are expected, and service will resume for missed areas as conditions allow.

Police & Emergency Services

Operation Slick Streets may be implemented if road conditions worsen or police resources become strained. If activated, residents can file non-injury accident reports online at the City of Bartlesville website .

Non-essential Police Department staff will work remotely on Tuesday, and the records division will be closed.

Downtown parking enforcement will be suspended until road conditions improve.

CityRide Transit

CityRide officials will evaluate road conditions Tuesday morning to determine service availability. Updates will be posted on the Cimarron Public Transit Facebook Page.

Utility Services

While City Hall is closed, residents can report water leaks or outages by calling 918-338-4104 (7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.) or 918-338-4055 (after hours).

Residents are advised to stay informed through official City updates and prepare for potential delays and hazardous conditions as the winter storm moves in.