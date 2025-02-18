Posted: Feb 18, 2025 9:46 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2025 9:46 AM

Nathan Thompson

Another Republican has filed for the 2026 Oklahoma governor’s race.

Former Speaker of the House Charles McCall made the announcement Tuesday. McCall is the longest-serving House Speaker, first holding the position in 2016. He was term-limited in 2024.

McCall joins Republican Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Republican Leisa Mitchell Haynes in announcing their candidacy for the 2026 governor’s race.