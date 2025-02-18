Posted: Feb 18, 2025 2:20 PMUpdated: Feb 18, 2025 2:20 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Tuesday at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex.

During the meeting, the commissioners discussed further improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse. The courthouse is closed today and will be closed tomorrow.

The commissioners also opened rock bids and will award a bid in next week's meeting. Road conditions during this winter storm were not discussed during the meeting.