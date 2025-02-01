- City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., will tentatively open at noon.
- Bartlesville Public Library, 600 S. Johnstone Ave., will tentatively open at noon.
- Cost hearings scheduled for Municipal Court (for Feb. 19) have been moved to March 5.
- The Recycle Center, located at 10th Street and Virginia Avenue, will be closed this week. (The center is normally open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.)
Roads
- Road crews continue treating and plowing streets in the wake of accumulating snowfall. Crews will work in 12-hour shifts 24/7 for as long as necessary.
- Road conditions are slick and strong winds have caused snow to drift, making travel difficult in some areas.
- Information about the City’s procedures and snow removal policy can be found here: Snow, Ice Removal Procedures, Policy.
Refuse & Recycling
- Trash trucks will run Wednesday as they are able.
- There will be areas that are inaccessible to the vehicles; those accounts will be serviced as weather allows.
- Delays should be expected.
- Carts should be placed at the regular collection place by 6 a.m. on your regular collection day.
Police
- Operation Slick Streets will be in effect if weather conditions and/or manpower becomes low due to call volume. During OSS, citizens can go to the City’s website and file an accident report. OSS may only be used in cases where there are no injuries, no impaired driver involved, and no disabled vehicles blocking the roadway.
- The records division will be closed to the public.
- Parking enforcement in the downtown area is suspended until weather conditions improve.
CityRide
- Cimarron Transit System, which operates CityRide, will monitor conditions during the morning hours and determine service based on road accessibility.
- PICK Transportation will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 19.
- Watch for updates at the Cimarron Public Transit Facebook Page.
Utilities
- While City Hall is closed, water leaks and water outages may be reported by calling 918.338.4104 during the hours of 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After hours call 918.338.4055.