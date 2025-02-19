Posted: Feb 19, 2025 1:33 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2025 1:33 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will have a short special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss and possibly approve an agreement for management of the city-owned Price Fields baseball complex and Artunoff softball fields.

According to an agenda, the council is expected to award the contract to Arrowhead, LLC for the 2025 season. The new management company is one of five who submitted proposals to the city after the previous agreement with 4F Sports expired in December 2024.