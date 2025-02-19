News
Local News
Posted: Feb 19, 2025 2:56 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2025 2:56 PM
Arvest Cancels Friday Forum
Nathan Thompson
The Arvest Friday Financial Forum scheduled for Friday is canceled this week due to weather.
“The safety of our customers and guests is our highest priority,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank - Bartlesville Region.
The next Friday Financial Forum will be held on Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. Earl Sears will host the program which will feature Kyle Hilbert, Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
The Friday Financial Forum is held the first and third Fridays of the month at the Arvest Eastside branch, 4225 SE Adams Rd.
« Back to News