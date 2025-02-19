Posted: Feb 19, 2025 2:56 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2025 2:56 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Friday Financial Forum scheduled for Friday is canceled this week due to weather.

“The safety of our customers and guests is our highest priority,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank - Bartlesville Region.

The next Friday Financial Forum will be held on Friday, March 7, at 10 a.m. Earl Sears will host the program which will feature Kyle Hilbert, Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.