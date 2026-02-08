Posted: Feb 08, 2026 2:10 PMUpdated: Feb 08, 2026 2:12 PM

Tom Davis

Two boys from Avant, ages 8 and 9, died Saturday night after falling through ice on Bird Creek in Osage County, according to authorities.

As News on 6 first reported, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in around 7:13 p.m. reporting the boys had fallen into the creek. One child was pulled from the water near the bank, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful. Search crews later found the second child around 11:30 p.m. after several hours of efforts using ground teams, drones, a rescue boat, and dive teams.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances.