Posted: Feb 20, 2025 9:51 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2025 9:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

David Boren, the former Oklahoma governor and longtime U.S. Senate intelligence chief who went on to lead the University of Oklahoma and serve on the Board of Directors for Phillips Petroleum Company after his retirement from politics, has died. He was 83.

Family friend Bob Burke says the influential Democrat died early Thursday at his home near Newcastle, surrounded by family.

Boren served four terms in the Oklahoma House before winning election in 1974 as one of the nation's youngest governors at age 33. The Oxford-educated Rhodes Scholar subsequently served in the U.S. Senate from 1979 and 1994, and was the longest-running chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Boren also had ties to Bartlesville, as he was elected to the Board of Directors for Phillips Petroleum Company in 1994. He remained on the board through the merger with Conoco and then served on the Board of Directors for ConocoPhillips an additional three years.

He became president of the University of Oklahoma in 1994, holding the post until he retired in 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.