The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special workshop meeting on Monday evening to discuss Flock camera systems and council meeting rules.

Flock camera systems are automated license plate readers that snap a photo of the rear-end of vehicles as they drive by locations where the cameras are installed. The photos are then uploaded to a cloud-based system where law enforcement can access the photos based on specific search criteria.

The photos are not only available to the Bartlesville Police Department, but to other law enforcement agencies across the country who have an agreement with BPD to access the database.

Proponents of the Flock camera systems say it allows law enforcement to quickly solve crimes or find victims. Those against the systems say it is government surveillance that can be misused to track innocent people and are potentially unconstitutional.

Bartlesville police have installed 10 Flock cameras along various roadways within the city limits.

The council workshop is only a discussion on the matter. No decisions will be made during the meeting. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the first floor conference room at Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., and is open to the public.