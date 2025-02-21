Posted: Feb 21, 2025 9:52 AMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 9:52 AM

Nathan Thompson

Arvest will host a lunch and learn for future and current homeowners on Thursday, Feb. 27, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Arvest Bank east side location north community room at 4225 SE Adams Rd.

The “Buy It, Build It, Boost It” seminar will focus on how to make your dream home a reality, whether you are buying, building, or improving your existing home. Guest speakers include Arvest Bank mortgage lender Jill Carse, home builder Cody Hough, and interior designer Cortney McClure.

Lunch will be served to registrants beginning at 11:30 a.m. Please RSVP to Jennifer Tomlinson, by email to jtomlinson@arvest.com or by phone at 918-337-3433.