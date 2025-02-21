Posted: Feb 21, 2025 2:01 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 2:22 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking chainsaws, a gun and a lockbox from a residence.

20-year-old Tristan Wimberly was charged on Friday with grand larceny and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Wimberly stayed overnight at the residence where the items were allegedly taken. On Jan. 7, police were advised that Wimberly allegedly took three Stihl chainsaws, a Taurus .357 magnum revolver and a lockbox.

Wimberly allegedly returned some of the power tools and told the victim he knew where the other missing items were and would return them, but allegedly left when police were notified.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the total of the missing items is over $1,000.

Wimberly also faces misdemeanor charges for obstructing an officer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) for an incident on Feb. 14.

Wimberly allegedly was riding his bike against traffic when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Wimberly allegedly attempted to avoid the officer both on his bike and on foot. When police found and searched Wimberly, he allegedly claimed he had fentanyl in his pocket.