Posted: Feb 21, 2025 2:18 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

With the cold weather this week and sickness last week, blood supply is in high demand. That is why the Oklahoma Blood Institute will be holding a blood drive next Thursday in Pawhuska.

Plenty of spots are available for the 31 vacancies that need to be filled. The blood drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. You can walk in on that Thursday or make an appointment ahead of time by calling 877-340-8777.