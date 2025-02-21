Posted: Feb 21, 2025 2:26 PMUpdated: Feb 21, 2025 2:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Hominy man is facing felony charges after allegedly bringing meth into jail.

71-year-old William Hargus was charged on Friday with possession of a firearm after a conviction of a felony and possession of contraband in jail or a penal institution.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Hargus was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on a traffic stop. With K9 assistance, officers allegedly located a holster on the hip of Hargus and found a firearm underneath his seat.

While Hargus was being searched at the Washington County Jail, a deputy allegedly found a glass pipe and tested it positive for methamphetamine.