Posted: Feb 24, 2025 9:08 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2025 9:08 AM

Evan Fahrbach

The Washington County Commissioners accepted a report and went over other items in their weekly Monday meeting.

The commissioners accepted a bi-monthly consumable items report for this past November, December and January.

During the commissioners’ report Mike Dunlap explained that because of conflicts, no commissioners are going to be able to go to the new Emergency Operations Center walk-through.

Dunlap and Mitch Antle both expressed confidence that Kary Cox will take care of any business that arises.

The Washington County Commissioners meet every Monday morning in downtown Bartlesville.