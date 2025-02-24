Posted: Feb 24, 2025 9:24 AMUpdated: Feb 24, 2025 9:25 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Dewey home is a total loss following a fire Saturday afternoon.

According to the Dewey Fire Department, the blaze occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of North Choctaw Street. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke and fire were found at the house. Additional backup was called from Bartlesville Fire Department, Copan Fire Department and Washington County Fire Department.

The homeowner was able to exit the home without assistance. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Photo courtesy Dewey Fire Department