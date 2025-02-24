Posted: Feb 24, 2025 2:23 PMUpdated: Feb 24, 2025 2:23 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville homeless man is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear in court and violating a Personal Recognizance Bond.

32-year-old Vincent Romero was charged on Monday with bail jumping.

According to Washington County court records, Romero was allegedly released on a felony charge in Dec. 2024 on a Personal Recognizance Bond to participate in treatment.

Romero allegedly completed treatment in Jan. 2025 but allegedly failed to make contact with the Drug Court Coordinator.

Romero also allegedly failed to appear for a Jan. 6 court date which violated the terms of his bond.