Posted: Feb 26, 2025 1:48 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2025 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Oklahoma Senate has passed a bill that would prohibit teachers and other school personnel from using corporal punishment on students with disabilities. The bill, which still needs to pass through the House, would ban the deliberate infliction of physical pain by hitting, paddling, spanking or slapping students with a disability by means to discipline a child.

State Senator Dave Rader says this will provide educators a clear picture on the issue moving forward:

"While many schools already prohibit corporal punishment, there are still instances where it is used against children who may struggle to control their behavior or grasp the consequences of their actions."