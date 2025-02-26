Posted: Feb 26, 2025 1:54 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2025 1:54 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Tulsa woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear in court and violating a Personal Recognizance Bond.

39-year-old Sarah Wilkerson was charged on Wednesday with bail jumping.

According to Washington County court documents, Wilkerson was charged in 2007 on a misdemeanor for obtaining cash or merchandise by a bogus check.

Wilkerson pled guilty in 2010 for the charge but allegedly failed to appear on a follow-up court date on March 31, 2021.

Wilkerson was ordered back in court on April 14, 2021 and allegedly failed to appear for that court date. Washington County court documents state that Wilkerson was gone exceeding five days, constituting a felony charge of bail jumping.