Posted: Feb 26, 2025 3:12 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2025 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office worked in coordination with the Kay County Sheriff's Office to make a drug bust at 6000 E. Lake Rd. in Ponca City. After working with several other agencies, enough probable cause was found to request a search warrant and it was executed on Tuesday.