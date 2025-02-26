News
News
Posted: Feb 26, 2025 3:12 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2025 3:12 PM
Drug Bust on Osage and Kay County Line
The Osage County Sheriff's Office worked in coordination with the Kay County Sheriff's Office to make a drug bust at 6000 E. Lake Rd. in Ponca City. After working with several other agencies, enough probable cause was found to request a search warrant and it was executed on Tuesday.
A Kay County Sheriff's Office Facebook post states that on the premises of the property, officers located narcotics and what they believe to be stolen property. While the investigation is still ongoing, several arrests were made and more are expected. The Ponca City Police Department, Kay County Detention Center, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture and District 8 Drug Task Force also assisted in the investigation.
« Back to News