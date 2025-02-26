Posted: Feb 26, 2025 3:52 PMUpdated: Feb 26, 2025 3:59 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Ramona man is facing a felony charge after allegedly smashing windows in his house.

23-year-old Nicholas Workman was charged on Friday with child neglect.

According to the Ramona Police Department, Workman was allegedly at the residence on Feb. 20 between 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. knocking out windows from the outside.

Additionally, court documents state that a child lives at the residence. With temperatures that day around 12 degrees, the Ramona Police Department believed that probable cause for the above charge was met.