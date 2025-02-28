Posted: Feb 28, 2025 10:06 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2025 10:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing misdemeanor charges after allegedly assaulting someone.

46-year-old Jackie Misemer was charged on Friday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Misemer allegedly got into an argument with the victim in the driveway of their residence. During the argument, Misemer allegedly threw the victim out of their wheelchair and stomped on him and kicked him while the victim was on the ground. Misemer allegedly left the scene.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department a neighbor heard the victim 30 minutes after the incident and called the police.

The victim allegedly stated that Misemer has lived with him and been a caretaker for the victim since fall of 2024.