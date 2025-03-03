Posted: Mar 03, 2025 9:28 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech has kicked off its "Bid for a Brighter Future" online auction, giving supporters the chance to win exciting items while helping students in need.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Randall Jones with Tri County Tech explained that the auction runs until midnight on March 7, with every dollar raised providing emergency aid and food assistance to ensure students stay on track to complete their education.

With multiple-quantity auction items available, more participants have a chance to win. Those who prefer to give directly can also make a donation to support the cause.