Posted: Mar 03, 2025 10:08 AMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 10:10 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners met Monday morning to take care of several items of business for the first of the month.

In addition to hearing presentations from the Washington County OSU Extension Office and American Fidelity, the commissioners also approved a notarized form to the Oklahoma Tax Commission Ad Valorem Division for a $40,000 claim. The form documents a loss of revenue to the county due to additional homestead exemptions for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

However, Commissioners Mitch Antle and Mike Dunlap say the county has never received reimbursement for the loss because it is not funded by the Legislature.

Antle says the county continues to petition for the loss in revenue, just in case something changes