Posted: Mar 03, 2025 3:55 PMUpdated: Mar 03, 2025 3:55 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma House of Representatives passed Monday House Bill 1256, authored by Rep. Judd Strom, R-Copan, with a 90-4 vote. The legislation would enhance workforce development initiatives by modifying contract terms related to construction-skilled trade education.

HB1256 would amend existing statutes to expand the Construction Industries Board’s ability to collaborate with the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education and accredited institutions across the state. The bill supports instructional courses on Oklahoma trade regulations and promotes workforce development programs designed to encourage careers in the electrical, mechanical, plumbing and roofing trades.

“This legislation is a step toward strengthening Oklahoma’s skilled trades workforce,” Strom said. “By enhancing education programs and providing resources for workforce development, we can better prepare young Oklahomans for high-demand careers while ensuring the continued growth of our state's construction industry.”

The bill would also establish clear funding mechanisms through the Skilled Trade Education and Workforce Development Fund, which would be financed by administrative fines and penalties. Under HB1256, these funds would be allocated toward trade-related education programs, instructional materials and workforce promotion efforts. Additionally, the legislation would set reporting and accountability standards to ensure funds are used effectively.

“Oklahoma’s economy depends on a strong and well-trained workforce,” Strom added. “House Bill 1256 would create opportunities for individuals to gain the skills needed to enter and thrive in the construction trades, helping to meet industry demand while boosting economic development.”

HB1256 is now eligible to move to the Senate for further consideration.