Posted: Mar 04, 2025 10:22 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2025 10:22 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School is set to kick off its annual MAD (Make A Difference) Week from March 10-14, with a variety of events aimed at raising funds for this year’s chosen charity, Fostering Success.

The Artlaza event is set for Thursday, March 13, from 3:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the BHS Fine Arts lobby. Organized by the Student Council in collaboration with the Fine Arts Department, Artlaza is a nice blend of an art show and musical performances. Attendees will pay an entry fee, with opportunities to purchase student-created artwork that benefits both the artists and the fundraiser.

In addition to Artlaza, MAD Week will feature a talent show that showcases student performances ranging from music to comedy. Donations can also be made through a QR code available on the school’s Facebook page.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, BHS student Logan Young talked about the importance of the week’s events, noting the strong community support for the school’s fine arts program. “We know there's a big push for the fine arts group at our school, and the parents love it and the community loves it,” Young said.