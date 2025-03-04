Posted: Mar 04, 2025 10:43 AMUpdated: Mar 04, 2025 11:21 AM

Tom Davis

KWON 1400 AM in Bartlesville recently received a reception report from two avid DXer brothers Jari and Timo Luoma who are stationed in the remote area of Finnish Lapland. Their successful capture of KWON's signal, which is 4,587 miles away from them, is a bit of a big deal in the world of long-distance AM radio listening.

In an email sent to KWON, Jari and Timo said they operate their "listens" from a secluded cabin about 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle using Microtelecom Perseus receivers and a 1,400-yard-long beverage antenna oriented toward the eastern United States.

They found KWON's broadcast on March 3, 2025, at 02:00 UTC (8:00 PM CST), where they distinctly heard the station identification: "KWON Bartlesville. K227CQ Bartlesville. K236CT Pawhuska." This achievement adds to their collection of captures that already includes approximately 1,000 North American medium wave stations.

DXing is the practice of receiving and identifying distant radio signals. It is a hobby that combines technical expertise with an appreciation for global communication. The sparsely populated northern regions of Finland offers these brothers optimal conditions for DXing.